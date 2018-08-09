Dog owner thanks 'absolutely amazing' firefighters for rescuing Jack Russell

A woman whose Jack Russell became stuck under a storm drain at a disused golf course in Slough has praised the ‘absolutely amazing’ firefighters who freed her furry companion.

Julie Roach was walking in the now closed Lanes Golf Course on the evening of Thursday, July 26, when her excitable pooch Charlie darted off and got stuck in a storm drain.

“I think he probably saw a little rat or something and off he went,” said the 53-year-old.

Charlie (pictured right) with fellow Jack Russell Oscar

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the scene along with a rescue unit from Reading before the search team located Charlie using specialist listening equipment.

Although the drain itself was about 150 metres long, the acoustics of the drain meant that Julie and her 16-year-old daughter Lauren could hear Charlie crying from either side.

Firefighters used shovels to make cracks in the pipe and freed the nine-year-old canine, who was stuck about three feet underground for four hours.

“I was obviously very upset, I could hear him crying, it was very distressing for me,” said Julie, who runs The Hour Glass pub in High Wycombe.

“It was horrible but the fire brigade were extremely reassuring. They weren’t giving up on Charlie.

“They said look, we’re not going to go until we get him out. I couldn’t praise them enough. They were amazing, absolutely amazing.”

Referencing a comment on Facebook about the rescue which implied the operation was a waste of taxpayers’ money, Julie said: “The fire brigade definitely didn’t make anyone feel that way, they definitely didn't.”

She pointed out that she has paid tax for all of her adult life and has never used the fire service before.

Charlie is now back safe and sound at Julie’s ex-husband’s home in Cromwell Drive, Slough, where he lives with 13-year-old Jack Russell Oscar.