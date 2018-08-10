Reports of drinking and anti-social behaviour increase during hot weather

An increase in reports of anti-social behaviour and drinking in parks and public spaces across the borough is thought to have resulted from recent hot weather.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) says it has received a rise in complaints this summer, which it says is mostly down to more people congregating outside.

The council says it has increased the amount of litter picking patrols and litter bin collections and is working with Thames Valley Police to tackle street drinking in areas of Slough with Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

“We have no objections to people spending their time outdoors. It would be lovely if people take their littler home with them,” a SBC spokeswoman said.

Responding to reports of people defecating and urinating in public, the spokeswoman said: “We would like to stress that pooping is obviously anti-social behaviour, it’s not a common occurrence and obviously as soon as it’s reported to us we do clear it up.”

Incidents can be reported on SBC’s 24-hour anti-social behaviour hotline on 01753 875298 or by visiting https://slough-self.achieveservice.com/service/Report_anti_social_behaviour and filling out a form.