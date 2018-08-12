Pets corner: Marley at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Marley is a loveable giant. The four-year-old American bull dog is strong and excitable but tries his best to please. He loves being out and about and having affection from his owners.

Marley is looking for experienced and robust owners who can help train and develop his skills to become a well-rounded and relaxed boy.

He is a strong boy so will need owners who are happy to manage this.

He is a bright boy who likes training. He knows sit, both paws, down, wait, steady and shows some promise at recall.

To meet Marley, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow. rehomers@battersea.org.uk