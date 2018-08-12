Historic trees to be marked with plaques to celebrate landmark anniversary

Slough Borough Council will celebrate three trees with plaques to mark the authority’s landmark anniversary.

The trees were planted in Lascelles Park back in September 1938 when Slough received its Royal Charter, creating the Borough of Slough.

Two plaques are set to be unveiled next to the trees at the Slough Horticultural Show on Saturday 18 August – one explaining the original planting and one to celebrate its 80 years.

They will be unveiled by the current Mayor of Slough, councillor Paul Sohal and the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Graham Barker Esq as part of the Charter celebrations.

Councillor Rob Anderson, lead member for environment and leisure, said: “80 years may not be old for an oak tree but these trees were planted at the birth of Slough as a borough and as we celebrate our birthday, it is only right we recognise their longevity.

“Throughout all the changes in Slough over the past 80 years, these trees have stood, watching over the park and all the sport, fun and activities people have taken part in.

“I hope in another 80 years, whomever are councillors then will be able to add another plaque to the collection as they celebrate!”

Slough Borough Council are on the look out for people and businesses in the town to whom 80 is a magic number.

To join in the 80th birthday celebrations call 01753 875194 or 01753 875088 or e-mail communications@slough.gov.uk.