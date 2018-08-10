Senior bar staff fined following late night loud music complaints

The licence holder and supervisor of a bar which kept neighbours up until the early hours of the morning with loud music has been told to pay more than £2,000 by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Paramjit Kaur Dhesi, of Tintern Close, Slough and Taranjit Singh Dhanowalia, 33 of Buckland Avenue, Slough, were prosecuted for two noise abatement breaches under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 which took place at the Lounge on London Road, and collectively told to pay £2,040.

Designated premises supervisor Dhanowalia pleaded guilty to both charges at Reading Magistrates Court on Friday, July 27, while licence holder Dhesi, who failed to attend, was allocated a guilty plea in her absence.

The pair were ordered to pay a £1,500 fine, £390 in costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

The bar, located within the Skyways Hotel, was initially examined by the council after a number of complaints were received by the neighbourhood services team in May 2017.

The venue was issued with a notice which required it not to cause a nuisance to nearby residents.

But in the early hours of December 25, the council’s out-of-hours noise duty officer visited a nearby property after receiving a complaint.

Music coming from The Lounge which continued until 2am could be heard from inside the home and was preventing its occupiers from sleeping

The duty officer was called out again on December 30 to hear music inside a nearby property which again prevented people from sleeping.

The music continued until the early hours of the morning of December 31.

During the case, the defence said that the bar had been recently taken over and was investing in soundproofing and a noise limiter.

They claimed they had also let go of the manager on duty at the time and expressed their desire to apologise to residents.

The defence also stated the company had been running at a loss for the last two years.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “I’m pleased with the fine issued for these offences. Residents have a right to peace and quiet in their own homes and the level of noise from this bar was unacceptable.

“It’s encouraging to hear they are putting measures in place to prevent such noise escaping in future and we hope they follow through with their plans. If not, we will not hesitate to take court action again.”

Contact the council’s anti-social behaviour hotline on 01753 875298 to report concerns or visit www.slough.gov.uk/pests-pollution-and-food-hygiene/noise-complaints.aspx for advice.