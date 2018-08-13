Extended access GP services to come to Slough

GP patients in Slough can expect greater availability and flexibility of appointments due to changes being made by the East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) next month.

At present, extended access GP services are provided from four different locations in Slough.

From Monday, September 10, extended access will be led by one GP provider operating out of a centralised location in Slough.

The service will offer additional appointments with GPs, nurses, healthcare assistants and phlebotomists.

The new offer aims to increase availability and flexibility for patients.

The service will be provided by Bharani Medical Centre’s practice in Lansdowne Avenue.

Clinics will operate on Monday to Friday from 6.30pm to 8pm and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday to Sunday and will see registered patients from all GP practices in Slough.

Appointments must be booked through patients’ own practices and in advance.

Extended hour appointments already run by the individual GP practices are set to continue.

The service will not accept walk-in patients and people have to be registered with a GP surgery in Slough.