SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 13
23 °C
Tue, 14
24 °C
Wed, 15
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Inquest opened into 22-year-old man found in Jubilee River

    The inquest into the death of a 22-year-old man who was found in the Jubilee River last month has been opened.

    Najeeb Ullah Naizai was found in the Jubilee River on Thursday, July 26, recovered from the water and declared dead at the scene.

    Thames Valley Police received reports the previous day that a man had entered the water near the weir at Windsor Road and experienced difficulties while swimming.

    No address of Mr Naizai was given by Berkshire Coroner’s Office.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved