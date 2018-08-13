Inquest opened into 22-year-old man found in Jubilee River

The inquest into the death of a 22-year-old man who was found in the Jubilee River last month has been opened.

Najeeb Ullah Naizai was found in the Jubilee River on Thursday, July 26, recovered from the water and declared dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police received reports the previous day that a man had entered the water near the weir at Windsor Road and experienced difficulties while swimming.

No address of Mr Naizai was given by Berkshire Coroner’s Office.