Police release E-fit image in connection with Slough robbery

An E-fit image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Slough has been released by Thames Valley Police.

At about 2pm on June 30, a man in his twenties was stood in Park Street, opposite a William Hill bookmakers, when three men approached him.

One of the men took two mobile phones from the victim and hit him in the ear several times.

The victim sustained a small puncture wound to his ear and attended Wexham Park Hospital where he was later discharged.

Police say the offender is a black man of average build, aged 20 to 23 years old and around 5ft 6 ins tall.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police on 10 or via https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference 43180198464 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.