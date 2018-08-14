Slough Refugee Support celebrates 21st birthday

The 21st anniversary of Slough Refugee Support was celebrated with a party in Salt Hill Park on Wednesday.

More than 60 people attended the event, including staff, volunteers, service users and their families attended the event, which included food an a celebratory birthday cake with candles.

An 11-year-old daughter of a recently arrived Syrian family blew out the candles and said she hoped Slough Refugee Support ‘would go on forever’.

Chairwoman Jean Kelly presented senior case worker Rose Njoroge with a gift in recognition of her achieving a Level 2 qualification which will allow her to give immigration advice and supervise volunteers to a higher level.

Family support worker Keriann Belcher said the day was ‘fantastic’ but said celebrating 21 years brings up mixed emotions.

“In 1997 the premise of the people who started Slough Refugee Support was that this was going to be something that they were going to do for a few years and there would be no need for us.

“In 1997 there was no way that people would envisage that we would be around in 21 years.”

The charity is holding its annual Fashion Show on Tuesday, September 11 at the Buddhist Centre in Taplow Court, Cliveden Road, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Attendees will be able to buy High Street clothes at discount prices and all ticket and raffle sales will go directly to Slough Refugee Support.

Tickets cost £10 and attendees must be over 18.

Contact 01753 537142 for more details and visit www.sloughrefugeesupport.org.uk/product/charity-fashion-show-2018/ to book.