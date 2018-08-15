Youth reoffending in Slough drops by 12 per cent

The rate of youth offenders in Slough who reoffend within a year dropped by 12 per cent in 2017.

A Ministry of Justice report says that from October 2015 to September 2016, 114 young offenders in Slough either left custody, received a non-custodial conviction or received a caution.

Of those, 54 committed a proven offence within a year, amounting to 45 per cent, with each reoffender committing an average of 4.1 offences within that period.

This compared to a rate of 42 per cent in England and Wales, with each young reoffender carrying out an average of 3.9 offences each.

The Ministry of Justice has cautioned that since the figures only measure offences resulting in convictions or cautions, the reoffending rate could higher in reality.

However Slough’s Youth Offending Team, part of the Slough Children’s Services Trust, says that in 2017, the rate of young offenders who broke the law again within a year fell to 33 per cent.

The youth offending team works with individuals directly in the first six months of their release to help them engage in positive activities.

Commenting on the findings, Slough Borough Council (SBC) community safety partnership manager Garry Tallet said: “Slough’s youth offending team, working as part of the Safer Slough Partnership, understand the need to work closely with young offenders to ensure a smooth rehabilitation, where their specific needs are addressed and previous patterns of anti-social behaviour are broken.”

The Safer Slough Partnership is a multi-agency group tackling crime, anti-social behaviour and the fear of crime.

Mr Tallet added: “Our team works to empower and educate young people by meeting with them week to week while they work on gaining skills and qualifications, and undertaking sessions focused on consequential thinking.

“We will also aim to work closely with the young person’s family so their support is extended beyond us.

“By targeting these areas, we believe the risk of further offending will be dramatically reduced.

“It is important to recognise that the figures released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) are from 2015-2016 therefore not representative of our current position as a partnership.”

In Slough 28 per cent of 1,746 adult offenders reoffended between October 2015 and September 2016, compared to 29 per cent nationally.