Slough voters would change mind and vote remain in EU, says study

More than 100 areas which voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, including Slough, would vote to remain if given the chance now, according to a new survey.

The analysis revealed last week by pro-EU campaigners Best for Britain and advocacy group Hope Not Hate, claims over half of constituencies now support remaining in the EU.

It says 112 constituencies, including Slough, have changed their minds and would now vote remain, bringing the total number of remain seats to 341, compared to 291 leave seats.

The data for Slough suggests 56.6 per cent of voters would now choose to remain, compared to 45.9 per cent in 2016.

The analysis carried out by Focaldata, combined YouGov polling of 15,000 people during June and July — before and after the Government’s Chequers deal announcement — with constituency level Census population data.

Slough Borough Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “Slough Labour Group is very concerned the Government has no sense of what Brexit will look like, or what Brexit deal it will produce.

“Businesses in Slough are telling us that a cliff edge Brexit will damage the local economy and harm job opportunities for local people — so action on the Government’s behalf is clearly required.

“Slough Labour Group is also concerned that the Government has blocked any meaningful vote in Parliament on the terms of the deal.

“With all this uncertainty it is therefore not surprising that polling suggests Slough has now shifted its position on Brexit in favour of Remain.”

While the national and Slough Labour Party campaigned to remain in 2016, Cllr Swindlehurst says the borough’s Labour Group respects the result of the referendum.

The Slough Conservative Group said: "Unlike Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party, the Conservatives have fully supported the UK's decision to leave the EU.

"We are disappointed that Slough's Labour MP Tan Dhesi has sought to undermine Brexit and the wishes of Slough residents by continuously voting against Brexit in parliament."

Mr Dhesi voted against the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill and voted to retain an EU ‘charter of fundamental rights’ for UK law in January, according to theyworkforyou.com.

Mr Dhesi said: “Labour voted to trigger Article 50 and has voted to maintain a close, cooperative relationship with the EU rather than the hard-Brexit espoused by the Conservatives, which would be so damaging for our economy.

“Unfortunately the Tories as usual are trying to mislead the public about others’ stances, while their own government is making a complete dog’s breakfast of Brexit negotiations.

“This coincidentally probably accounts for the reason so many people have changed their mind, according to this survey.”