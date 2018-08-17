Slough homeless charities respond to £100m Government plan

Homeless charities in Slough have reacted with scepticism to the Government’s new £100m strategy to tackle rough sleeping.

This week the Government vowed to end rough sleeping by 2027 and said it would designate funding for mental health and addiction services and support to get homeless people into long-term accommodation.

John Power, chairman of homeless charity the London and Slough Run, said that he supports the funding but that more social housing is needed to truly address the problem.

“I welcome any additional spending in this area as rough sleeping is at the sharp end of homelessness and impacts the most vulnerable in society,” he said.

“I know some of this budget will be spent in Slough where rough sleeping has been on the increase.

“The number of rough sleepers nationally and locally has been on the increase for the past seven years.

“If the Government truly want to end rough sleeping by 2027 then funding social housing is the solution. Anything else is just a sticking plaster.”

Vicky Cheeseman, of Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), said that any additional funding is welcome but that it may not have that significant an impact.

“How much is each local borough going to get? The reality of it is it’s probably a stay in a B&B for one night for every homeless person in the country,” she added.

She pointed out that half of the £100m funding had already been earmarked for homelessness and that the other half had been redesignated from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s existing budget.

The welfare coach said that much of the problem lies in the law surrounding housing and the benefits system, with many landlords not accepting people on Universal Credit.

She added that the way housing is distributed is also part of the problem, with an abundance of empty homes in some places including Liverpool.

But she said it was encouraging that the issue of rough sleeping is being taken more seriously.

“It’s wonderful, it’s absolutely amazing that people are paying attention now to the fact that people are homeless.”