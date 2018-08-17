Slough Horticultural Show receives £4,000 donation from Shanly Foundation

A donation of £4,000 has been given to the Slough Horticultural Show by the charitable trust The Shanly Foundation.

The family fun day at Lascelles Park, which takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 5pm, will include home produce, photography and craft competitions, food and drink stalls, fun fair rides, an inflatable maze and a classic car display.

The show, organised by the Slough Allotment Federation and Slough Borough Council, is returning to the borough after an absence of nearly 30 years.

The foundation’s £4,000 will be used to hire a large marquee and will pay for some of the entertainment on the day.

Shanly Foundation trustee Tamra Booth said: “We are delighted to have helped make the return of the Slough Horticultural [Show] possible. The show is set to return with a bang and is a brilliant way to bring the community together and allow amateur gardeners to grow and showcase their produce.”

All produce will be judged by the professional horticultural judges. After 4.30pm, produce will be available to buy.