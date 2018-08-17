Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre hosting children's summer entertainment

05:00PM, Friday 17 August 2018
A Bonkerz Balloon Parade, which featured walking balloon characters, was held in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre on Saturday as part of a series of summer holiday events.
The parade presented shoppers with an opportunity to snap quirky photos against an inflatable backdrop of balloon props.
Tomorrow (Saturday), a topsy-turvy magical land of books and activities will come to the High Street centre with live storytelling throughout the day. The following Saturday (August 25) there will be a LEGO brick pit for children to play in and a chance for children to make their own deer model and win tickets to Legoland, Windsor.
