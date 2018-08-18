Slough's history brought to life by smartphone app

A new smartphone app and a walking trail developed by Slough Museum is capturing the history of the town.

The Zappar app was launched this month to document the changing face of the High street and was created by volunteers from the Young Roots programme, which receives money from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project aims to inspire and inform the next generation about the area’s history using the latest technology.

The free app can be downloaded via www.sloughstories.com and works by scanning special QR codes shown on posters positioned on 15 lamp posts across the town centre.

Each code unlocks a variety of archive images, video and audio information about the history of the town for the user.

As well as hearing memories collected from local residents, users can explore the Granada Cinema as it was in its heyday, the Red Lion Pub and the former department store Suiters.

The trail also includes art in 3D, inspired by Slough High Street and the Council’s Coat of Arms.

Youngsters including year seven students from Grove Academy have worked on the project alongside museum volunteers and local augmented and virtual reality training provider Mix Up Reality.

Slough Museum development manager Steve Green said: “The app uses today’s technology to bring the past to life in a fun, informative and interactive way.

“This is the first time the museum has embarked on such a project and we are really thrilled with the result.”

Volunteer Project Manager Jessie Cheema said: “It has been an exciting journey for everyone involved.”

She said young volunteers explored museum archives for information and images, took photos to illustrate changes, learnt about map reading at the Royal Geographical Society and spoke to people who worked in the High Street about their stories.

“They have collected lots of great material, which will be a valuable resource for current and future generations,” she added.

Guided history tours will take place today (Saturday), Thursday, August 23 and Saturday, September 1 at 11am and again at 2pm, starting from the cafe area of The Curve in William Street.