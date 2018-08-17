Creative children's activities in store for Slough Canal Festival

Junk model making, face painting, balloon modeling and turning plastic into flowers are some of the creative activities at this year’s Slough Canal Festival.

This year’s festival, organised by Slough Borough Council, will be held in Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road, Langley, on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.

As well as boat trips down the Slough arm of the Grand Union Canal, youngsters will also have a chance to get their creative juices flowing with activities provided by Lancashire based Emma’s Crafty Kids, including junk modeling, painting and badge making.

Youngsters will also learn how to turn plastic bottles into model flowers as a form of decorative recycling.

Emma Johnson, whose company works all over the UK, is a regular at the Slough Urban Renewal and Slough Express sponsored event.

“There’s a particular group of kids who live in some of the houses bearing onto Bloom Park and very often they come up and say hello when we arrive on Friday.

“I love being near the canal, I’ve been involved with canal restoration projects in the West Midlands for some years.

“It’s just really jolly, it’s such a lovely family event and it doesn’t really matter what the weather’s like, people come whatever the weather,” she added.

Also featuring at this year’s festival is a stall run by Emily’s Entertainment, which travels across the country providing face painting, balloon modelling, hair braiding, glitter tattooing and more.

The company’s founder Emily Loomes said: “We’ve really enjoyed it every time we’ve been there and it’s a really lovely atmosphere, there’s loads going on, lots of lovely people.”

The festival runs from 11am to 5pm on both days, is free to attend, has free parking and full disability access.