In pictures: Slough Horticultural Show returns after nearly 30 years

An ‘absolutely fabulous day’ was enjoyed by families at the Slough Horticultural Show on Saturday, which returned to the borough after an absence of nearly 30 years.

The event at Lascelles Park included over 300 exhibits for a range of categories including flowers, vegetables, photography, arts and crafts and more.

The show at Lascelles Road was organised by the Slough Allotment Federation and Slough Borough Council.

The day included a wide variety of entertainment including dancing from Datchet Border Morris and Asian cultural group Apna Virsa and music from steel drum band Tropical Heatwave, Elite Drummers, Irish folk group Blarney Pilgrims and Slough singer Michelle B.

“It was fantastic. Absolutely fabulous day,” said show organiser Haley Baldwin, who says she is pleased to see the event back in the borough.

“It used to be massive, it had been gone for such a long time,” she added.

“The main aim was to bring a community ‘something’ back to Slough and it worked.

“We had people from all parts of the community there and it was just amazing seeing all of those people enjoying something together.”

She said that 300 competition entries was an ‘outstanding amount’ considering how long ago the show was last held.

“When I went into the show tent it looked so fantastic, I was actually quite overwhelmed,” said Haley.

Other attractions included food and drink stands, charity stalls, animals from Basil and Crew mobile farm, and a classic car display.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and the High Sheriff of Berkshire Graham Barker Esq unveiled a memorial plaque for the 80th anniversary of Slough's Royal Charter, which created the borough of Slough.

Members of Slough Air Cadets stood as the guard of honour for the ceremony.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor for next year’s show should contact sloughhorticulturalshow@gardener.com.