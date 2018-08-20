Microsoft UK COO visits Aik Saath coding event

A visit from the COO of Microsoft UK was hosted by volunteers from Slough youth charity Aik Saath who held a coding workshop.

Microsoft’s Clare Barclay was toured around the charity’s Church Road centre on Wednesday, August 8, where she was shown a presentation on Aik Saath’s community work and gave a Q&A session.

She answered questions about her role at Microsoft, how technology is changing the world, being a female COO in a male-dominated industry.

A group of young ‘code champions’ from Aik Saath delivered a music coding session using material from the Generation Code programme, funded by Microsoft to address the lack of computer science skills in young people.

Aik Saath youth worker Rosa Hopkins said: “The feedback from the young people has been extremely positive and everyone is looking forward to using their coding skills in future projects at Aik Saath.

“The group who hosted the visit were predominantly female young volunteers so having the opportunity to put their questions to Clare was a valuable and inspiring experience.”