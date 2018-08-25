SITE INDEX

    • Slough cricket team plays at Lords as part of accessibility initiative

    A cricket club from Slough played at Lord’s last week as part of an initiative to boost the South Asian cricket scene.

    The National Asian Cricket Council’s (NACC) Slough team played Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at the iconic cricket ground on Tuesday, August 14.

    MCC batted first, scoring 216-8 from 50 overs to which NACC Slough responded with 166 all out despite being 71-1 at one stage.

    Man of the match Johnny Charles took 4-27 to set up the  50-run victory for MCC.

    The match was part of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s South Asian Action Plan to improve accessibility in the sport.

    MCC has incorporated NACC fixtures to its out-match programme which already consists of more than 500 matches.

    MCC match manager and captain Afran Akram said: “I was delighted with all the conversations between players, officials, guests and spectators who all appreciated the support MCC are providing to ensure cricket is a game for everyone.”

     

