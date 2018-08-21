Watering holes prepare for annual Slough Barrel Roll

Members of the public are invited to roll on up to The Moon and Spoon pub on Sunday for the start of the eight annual Slough Barrel Roll.

The event sees teams roll specially decorated beer barrels from pub to pub in fancy dress, taking part in specially designed games at each pub and enjoying tipples along the way.

This year’s teams are the Slough Town Supporters Trust is The Rising Sun, the Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow and The Wheatsheaf.

Players will meet outside the Moon and Spoon in Slough High Street at 11.30am before setting off at about 12pm to The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon and The Red Cow, before finishing at The Wheatsheaf at about 4pm.

Funds raised through collections at this year’s event will go to Chalvey based charity Destiny Support.

Committee chairman and Moon and Spoon manager Ian Reynolds says he is sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal the pubs’ fancy dress themes.

He said: “It’s a good way to get people out into their local pubs. The industry is struggling, it’s hard to get people into the local pubs and that’s the ethos behind it.

“At the end of every year the first question everybody asks me is are we doing it again next year.”

During the day and evening the participating pubs will have additional entertainment including a live music, karaoke and more.

A beer and pizza tasting night will be held at The Moon and Spoon tomorrow (Wednesday( at 7pm to officially launch the event.