SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 25
18 °C
Sun, 26
18 °C
Mon, 27
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Slough Outreach invited to tea at Buckingham Palace

    Service users, volunteers and friends of homeless support group Slough Outreach were invited to Buckingham Palace on Monday in recognition of the organisation’s work in the borough.

    A group of 20 people, three of whom were service users, were toured around the palace’s State Rooms by one of its inclusion officers and enjoyed a spot of tea.

    Slough Outreach founder Shin Dhother said: “I thought it was really good to be recognised by the palace for the work we’re doing.

    “It was quite nice to see people from different backrounds talking and sharing a tea in Buckingham Palace.”

    He said the service users were ‘pretty overwhelmed’ and really appreciative but said one of the homeless people was an ex-serviceman who had previously visited the palace on-duty.

    Visit www.sloughoutreach.org for more information.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved