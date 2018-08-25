Slough Outreach invited to tea at Buckingham Palace

Service users, volunteers and friends of homeless support group Slough Outreach were invited to Buckingham Palace on Monday in recognition of the organisation’s work in the borough.

A group of 20 people, three of whom were service users, were toured around the palace’s State Rooms by one of its inclusion officers and enjoyed a spot of tea.

Slough Outreach founder Shin Dhother said: “I thought it was really good to be recognised by the palace for the work we’re doing.

“It was quite nice to see people from different backrounds talking and sharing a tea in Buckingham Palace.”

He said the service users were ‘pretty overwhelmed’ and really appreciative but said one of the homeless people was an ex-serviceman who had previously visited the palace on-duty.

Visit www.sloughoutreach.org for more information.