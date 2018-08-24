Councillor slams unsecured council sites contributing to traveller incursions

Travellers have entered a number of sites owned by Slough Borough Council over the past few weeks because council staff have left gates unlocked and bollards down.

An email sent to staff and councillors by the council’s corporate communications team on Tuesday said: “We have recently suffered a spate of traveller incursions on council land – including two parks and open spaces.”

Some of these incursions were due to gates being left open and bollards being left down, it said.

It asked all responsible staff to ensure council property is kept as safe as possible.

The team added: “It costs a lot of money to both evict them and clear any rubbish left behind – all of which falls on the council and therefore the taxpayer when it is our land – and is additional work for the neighbourhood enforcement team.”

According to the council, last week, travellers set up at the disused Thames Valley University site on the Bath Road and were removed on Sunday and at Kedermister Park in Langley, from where they were removed on Monday.

Earlier this month travellers set up on open spaces in Little Chapels Way, Cippenham and Spackmans Way, Chalvey, which are both council-owned.

A council spokeswoman said that, on Tuesday, the clean-up crew at Kedermister Park collected 280kg of waste.

She said that whenever travellers set up on council-owned land, it carries out a welfare check before getting an eviction notice and bailiffs, a process that normally takes 24 to 48 hours.

Despite Kedermister Park being just beyond the border of his ward, Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton) says he was bombarded with calls and messages on Friday last week from concerned London Road residents who could see travellers in the park.

He said the travellers he spoke to there were ‘really polite’ but admitted they were taking advantage of the unsecured site.

“They were a lot politer than some of the residents who had given me abuse,” Cllr Bains added.

“Ultimately the costs all go back to the Slough residents in terms of the clean-up, ultimately because the council’s failed as they are not securing their property effectively.”

He said the council could learn from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, which dug a trench around a green space in Whiteley, Windsor, last Friday to deter travellers. “I think it’s a question of just being a bit more proactive,” he said.

The council spokeswoman said that measures like trenches would restrict access for legitimate vehicles used by the council to maintain its grounds and said that, in some cases, such as in Kedermister Park, travellers were also outside the park on a grass verge on London Road and said it would be impractical to put bollards up by every green space.

She added that travellers sometimes break in to council-owned sites regardless of security measures and said there were reports that travellers had broken into Kedermister Park.