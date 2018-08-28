In pictures: Teams compete in annual Slough barrel roll

Brave barrel rollers stood firm against the elements to raise hundreds for charity.

The eighth annual Slough Barrel Roll saw four teams in different fancy dress roll a barrel through Slough, stopping off at pubs and completing games and challenges.

Despite the rain forcing the participating pubs – The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow and The Wheatsheaf – to bring their games indoors, there was a vibrant atmosphere at every venue on Sunday, August 26.

The fundraising event has seen at least £900 raised for Slough-based charity Destiny Support, with barrel roll committee chairman and The Moon and Spoon manager Ian Reynolds hopeful that the figure could reach £1000 at the final count.

He said: “It was really good, the rain was not on our side but the teams were all in high spirits, we tried not to let the rain stop the fun.

“The atmosphere was really good fun. When all the teams were together everyone was really excited about being there.

“There’s not a lot for people to do in Slough at the moment, so when there’s something a bit out of the ordinary and a bit more fun, it shows there’s a need for it.”

The event saw the four teams, each with a different theme of fancy dress, roll their barrel from one pub to the other.

The Moon and Spoon team were the best costume and overall winners, with the Wheatsheaf winning best barrel and The Red Cow claiming best game.

After another successful roll, the organising committee has already decided to hold it again next year, and is looking to make it a special occasion to celebrate the 500th birthday of The Red Cow.

Keen to make it an even bigger event, the committee has called for all shops and businesses in Slough to get in touch if they want to form a team in 2019.

Teams can contact The Moon and Spoon on 01753 531650.