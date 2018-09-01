SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 01
21 °C
Sun, 02
22 °C
Mon, 03
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Mayor and beauty queen distribute meals to homeless

    A ‘weekly feed’ to provide for the homeless in the town was attended by the Mayor of Slough on Tuesday.

    Run by Langar Aid, a project set up by international organisation Khalsa Aid, the ‘weekly feed’ serves hot vegeterian dinners to those in need.

    Mayor of Slough Paul Sohal distributed food and praised the work of the groups who assist in war and poverty-stricken countries.

    He was joined by beauty queen Miss Middlesex, Anusha Sareen, who recognised the two aid projects for their ‘heart warming work’.

    "It is about recognising the whole human race as one - regardless of religion, caste and creed - we are looking to bring a change in society as these individuals deserve a meal, just like we do,” she said.

    More information can be found at langaraid.org.

     

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved