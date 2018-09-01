Mayor and beauty queen distribute meals to homeless

A ‘weekly feed’ to provide for the homeless in the town was attended by the Mayor of Slough on Tuesday.

Run by Langar Aid, a project set up by international organisation Khalsa Aid, the ‘weekly feed’ serves hot vegeterian dinners to those in need.

Mayor of Slough Paul Sohal distributed food and praised the work of the groups who assist in war and poverty-stricken countries.

He was joined by beauty queen Miss Middlesex, Anusha Sareen, who recognised the two aid projects for their ‘heart warming work’.

"It is about recognising the whole human race as one - regardless of religion, caste and creed - we are looking to bring a change in society as these individuals deserve a meal, just like we do,” she said.

More information can be found at langaraid.org.