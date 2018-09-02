Narrowboat trips on offer at Slough Cancal Festival

Families will have the chance to enjoy relaxing narrowboat trips and appreciate the scenery at the Slough Canal Festival next month.

Three boats from the Hillingdon Narrowboats Association will ferry passengers along the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal.

The event, run by Slough Borough Council, will take place at Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road, from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.

Boat trip co-ordinator Ian Maclachlan has been working on schedules for the trips, which will run on both days from 11am until 4pm.

Passengers will have the chance to take a two-mile trip lasting just over an hour to the bottom of the Slough Canal Basin or a 25-minute trip in the other direction to the Winding Hole.

“A lot of people haven’t been in a narrowboat before and the ones who have keep coming back every year,” said Ian. “I just think they enjoy travelling along at a nice slow pace. They can talk to us about the boats while they’re on board, it’s quite sociable really.”

Ian says that when it is safe to do so, youngsters are given the chance to have a go on the tiller under adult supervision.

“They really quite enjoy that,” he added.

One of the boats, named Spirit, is a 72ft open plan boat which has a lift, making it ideal for wheelchair users.

The Slough Urban Renewal and Slough Express sponsored festival is free to attend and has free parking.

The day will feature a range of other activities including ferret racing, a mobile farm and a steam engine taking trips around the park.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/ leisure-parks-and-events/slough-canal-festival.aspx for details.