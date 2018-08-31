New heritage display unveiled at St Laurence Church

A new heritage display was unveiled at an event at St Laurence Church on Sunday.

The display celebrated 200 years since John Sullivan – who is buried at the church – founded Ooty, a hill station in South India.

Sullivan, from Richings Park, Iver, worked for the East India Company from 1804 and was responsible for governance and a ‘collector’ of revenues in Coimbatore, a city in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

It was only in 2009 when the Upton Court Road church discovered that Sullivan was buried in its graveyard after being contacted by Dharmalingam Venugopal.

Mr Venugopal is an amateur historian and a bank office official from India who spent 24 years trying to locate Sullivan’s grave. He wasted no time in visiting the graveside when it was confirmed by church secretary Julie James and her husband Allan that he had indeed found Sullivan’s resting place as of 1855.

The people of Ooty have been celebrating the forthcoming anniversary of the founding of their community on January 2, 1819 for the past year and the people of Nilgiris have also recently celebrated 150 years since they became an independent district.

Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal unveiled the heritage display on Sunday, which was followed by a film presentation, tours of the church and churchyard and afternoon tea.

The Sullivan display can be viewed on Sundays from

3-5pm until Sunday, September 16.