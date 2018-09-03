Slough Borough Council to celebrate 80th birthday

The borough is seeking out its most senior citizens, businesses and organisations to join in with its 80th birthday celebrations.

Friday, September 21 will mark 80 years since Slough was granted a royal charter and became a municipal borough.

Now the council is searching for Slough residents, businesses, charities, schools and other organisations that were born or formed in 1938 or earlier.

Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal said: “As a town we have the youngest population in the UK, however, I know there are some people out there who have known life or business for as long as Slough Borough Council has existed.

“I am looking forward to talking to all those invited to hear their stories of Slough from the past and the present.

To join the the 80th birthday celebrations call 01753 875194.