Pets corner: Tuffy at RSPCA Hillingdon

04:00PM, Sunday 02 September 2018
Tufty is a mature cat in need of a loving retirement home.
The handsome 10-year-old tabby and white boy came into our care following the death of his owner and was initially very confused and nervous.
He is slowly coming out of his shell and with time and a little patience will make a loving and loyal companion. He would like a quiet home without other pets where he can enjoy a peaceful lifestyle.
Tufty likes a garden where he can explore or just chill out. He will need brushing regularly.
For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or go online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk
