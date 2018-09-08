Manor Park Pavilion open after refurbishment

A pavilion has been refurbished by Slough Borough Council.

Manor Park Pavilion, formally known as Manor Park Hall, now includes a large meeting room and a kitchen which is available for the community to hire.

Last year the council held a consultation in the Manor Park area to find out what community facilities residents wanted to see.

Feedback included more space to hire for community events, parties and meetings.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I am delighted we are able to offer yet another upgraded building for Slough residents to use.

“At the council we are committed to providing good quality community facilities for residents to come together for gatherings, attend local groups or hire for their own events.”

The new pavilion is one of several facilities being regenerated within the area and work has already started to renovate the Manor Park Community Centre.