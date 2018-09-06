SITE INDEX

    • Warning issued after man suffers injuries in Slough chip pan fire

    A man suffered injuries to his hands and knees after trying to douse a burning chip pan in the sink.

    Crews from Slough Fire Station were called to a property in Harris Gardens at about 4pm today.

    Upon arrival, they extinguished the blaze and helped the injured man while he waited for paramedics to turn up.

    Crews warned people to call the fire brigade in the event of a chip pan fire and only attempt to put it out with a fire blanket if safe to do so.

