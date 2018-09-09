Kayakers cross the English Channel for charity

A pair of valiant kayakers have raised thousands for charity by paddling across the English Channel.

Chris Walkden, general manager of Slough-based company Bidfood’s Slough and Basingstoke depots, and his friend of 20 years, Duncan Marsh, teamed up to cross the 21 mile wide Channel last week.

The pair raised about £4,000 for the Treloar Trust, The Molly McLaren Foundation and the Tyler Reader Brighter Future Fund.

The challenge took the two men about six hours to complete, setting off from Rye in East Sussex and arriving at Boulogne in France.

They had to cross the Dover Strait, the world’s busiest shipping lane, that sees 500-600 ships pass between England and France every day.

Chris said: “I am extremely proud to be raising money for a charity as worthy as Treloar’s Trust.

“It is a remarkable and life-changing place that dedicates its time to looking after over 170 people struggling with physical difficulties.”