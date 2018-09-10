In pictures: Slough Canal Festival celebrates town's 'hidden secret'

A festival helped celebrate one of Slough’s hidden secrets at the weekend.

Thousands of people turned out for the Slough Canal Festival at Bloom Park with residents revelling in a variety of countryside themed activities.

The two-day event aims to showcase the Slough branch of The Grand Union Canal which stretches five miles through the town.

It is run by Slough Borough Council and supported by the Express and Slough Urban Renewal (SUR).

The action kicked off on Saturday with spectacular trial bike displays in the festival’s main arena by the RPM riders.

On Sunday crowds were put through their paces by former World’s Strongest Man contestant Adrian Smith.

The Mighty Smith Show saw children battle it out in a tug of war competition with three adults also being challenged to lift an atlas stone onto a podium.

Birds of prey swooped from the sky during a display by Ridgeside Falconry with steam engine enthusiasts also getting the chance to climb aboard a miniature train which rattled around the arena.

A spokeswoman for Slough Borough Council said: “The Grand Union Canal is one of Slough’s most hidden secrets really and only some people know about it.

“Our aim is to celebrate all that’s great about being by the water.

“Most people see Slough from a car or as a pedestrian but when you’re travelling on the canal it’s a completely different view of the town.”