Police appeal for witnesses following shop robbery in Slough

A man who robbed a shop in Slough managed to escape despite being chased down by a member of the public.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery which took place at Hyland Stores, in Minster Way, at about 7pm last night.

The offender entered the shop carrying a knife and threatened a member of staff before stealing cash from the till.

While escaping the store, he was chased by a member of the public but managed to run off.

He is described as about 5ft 8ins tall, slim build with an Asian accent.

He was wearing a dark hooded top and trousers, dark shoes and a dark back pack and had a black and white covering over his face.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Andrew Wroe, of Force CID based at Slough Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who believes they witnessed this incident to contact police.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the member of the public who chased the offender, as I believe he will have vital information to assist in our investigation.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim, who, although shaken, was otherwise unharmed.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180278505.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.