Citibase opens flexible office hub in Slough

A new flexible office hub which aims to provide entrepreneurs and start-ups with a vibrant place to work has officially opened.

Citibase Slough, based in the Urban Building, Albert Street, has the potential to provide almost 13,000 square foot of office space.

The centre, which features co-working areas, self-contained office suites and beach hut style meeting rooms held a beach-themed celebration to mark its unveiling on Thursday.

Slough Borough Council leader James Swindlehurst and the town’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi were among the guests at the event.

Citibase chief executive Steve Jude said: “With the huge levels of investment and regeneration taking place in Slough, as well as the imminent arrival of the Elizabeth Line, it has never been a more alluring place to do business.

“The unique and stylish interiors and co-working space on offer at our new centre will undoubtedly make it one of the most vibrant office spaces in the region.

“It’s already proving to be popular among ambitious, innovative SMEs who are looking to take their business to the next

level and for larger corporates who need flexible space.”

Citibase Slough offers flexible, short-term and affordable contracts with the centre hoping to appeal to SMEs who are often deterred by long-term office contracts.

As well as co-working areas, suites are offered in various sizes, making it suitable for businesses at every stage of development.

Customers can also benefit from superfast internet, 24/7 access, personalised call handling and reception and business support services.

Visit www.citibase.com/ serviced-office-space/ citibase-slough for details.