MP Tan Dhesi unveils commemorative plaque to mark Cats Protection's original HQ

An iconic blue plaque was unveiled by MP Tan Dhesi at Cats Protection’s orginal headquarters in Slough on Monday, September 3.

The plaque has been placed outside 29 Church Street, which now houses Slough Council for Voluntary Services and many other voluntary sector groups.

Cat’s Protection, which is now based at the National Cat Centre in Chelwood Gate, East Sussex and was based in Slough from 1935-1978.

Slough’s Labour MP was joined for the big reveal of the commemorative inscription by representatives of Slough CVS and Cats Protection, as well as tenants.

He said: “It was wonderful to be able to celebrate the role the building had in the formation of Cats Protection.

“I felt it was important to honour both the heritage of Slough, which has long been a place which nurtures fledgling organisations, as well as the lineage of the charity.”

Francesca Watson, Cats Protection’s archivist and editor of the charity’s magazine The Cat, said: “29 Church Street played a vital part in our history, giving us the earliest foundation from which Cats Protection has built a charity which spans the length and breadth of the UK.”