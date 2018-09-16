Slough Rugby Club offers free rugby taster sessions

‘Give Rugby a try’ is the message from Slough Rugby club this month.

In time for the new rugby season the club is inviting boys and girls aged seven to 13 to free rugby taster sessions.

The sessions will be at the club at Upton Court Park on Sunday, September 16 and 30 and no previous experience is necessary.

Taster sessions will include some ‘skills and drills’ as well as an introduction to tag rugby for children in school years 2 and 3 and contact rugby for older children.

Through the sessions the club will promote ‘rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship’.

Mary Blumbergs is the U9s head coach and also the club’s coaching coordinator, she said: “We are looking to welcome more children into the club, giving them a healthy, fun and age appropriate introduction to rugby which will hopefully develop into a lifelong passion for the game.

“We believe that our commitment to kids first rugby and rugby’s core values stands our players in good stead both on and off the pitch and that the friendships and life-skills that develop through youth rugby are like no other. Of course Rugby is also just great fun to play’

For more information visit www.sloughrfc.com or contact Mary at kidsfirst@sloughrfc.com or on 07772 353920.