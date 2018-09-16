SITE INDEX

    • Slough volunteers enjoy day out at Royal Opera House

    Volunteers have been treated to a day out at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

    Members of the Slough Council for Voluntary Service (CVS), taking part in the Volunteer Passport scheme, went on a trip to the opera house in July. About 15 volunteers were treated to afternoon tea and were even given the chance to learn dance moves and techniques from the head ballet teacher, in a version of Swan Lake.

    Yvette Hockley, of Slough CVS, said: “We were delighted to that so many Volunteer Passport holders were able to enjoy this fabulous event at the Royal Opera House.”

    More than 90 Slough residents have now taken part in the Slough Volunteer Passport Scheme, which offers four training modules, providing trainees with the basic skills, awareness, confidence and knowledge required to volunteer.

    To find out more about the free training visit www.slough
    cvs.org/events.php

