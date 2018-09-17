SITE INDEX

    • Tigers maul Lions in unity tournament

    The Upton Tigers emerged victorious at the Slough Unity Cricket Tournament on Sunday.

    The Mustaqbill Future Foundation organised the competition to celebrate Slough’s diversity and promote the Macmillan bowel cancer screening programme.

    Teams from across the borough turned out for the event, with the Upton
    Tigers beating the Britwell Lions in a thrilling final.

    A number of health awareness and food stalls were set up for the players and supporters with money raised going towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

    Future Foundation founder Nazar Lodhi said: “We wanted to do something that would get youngsters involved.

    “Cricket is very popular with Pakistanis, Sri Lankans and West Indians so we thought it would
    be perfect to bring everyone together.

    “I think we did an excellent job and I’d like to thank all the people that supported us.”

