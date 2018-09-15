SITE INDEX

    • Families take bikes for a spin at Slough Outreach event

    Families got the chance to take 24 different bikes for a spin at a community cycling event held outside a Slough sports centre.

    Slough Outreach, in partnership with Slough Borough Council, paid a visit to the Sri Guru Singh Sabah Gurdwara Sports Centre in Slough on Saturday, September 8.

    Old and young got to try out a variety of unique cycles including electric bikes, tandems, and a KMX, a low-slung three-wheel vehicle.

    Alongside the free-wheeling fun, NHS checks were also available, as well as free food and refreshments.

    A Slough Outreach spokeswoman said: “It was our first bike event which was extremely successful.

    “We had a diverse group from the community involved in the day which was fun and educational.”

    For details on more outreach events visit www.sloughoutreach.org

