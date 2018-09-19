Strategy to tackle air pollution in Slough approved by cabinet

A strategy to combat air pollution in the borough and prevent health problems and premature deaths was approved at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet meeting on Monday.

The new Low Emission Strategy (LES), which forms part of the Slough Quality Action Plan (AQAP) lays out a year on year plan to improve air quality up to 2025.

A report presented at this week’s meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road said that while levels of fine particulates in the town’s air caused by emissions do not exceed EU limits, the levels accounted for 19.1 premature deaths per 100,000 people in Slough in 2015 — compared to a rate of 11.7 in the South East.

The report says that in 2016/17 47 deaths and 559 life years lost in Slough could be attributed to air pollution.

The council’s proposed strategy builds on activity already taking place in the borough, including the development of new cycling infrastructure including cycle hire facilities, new licensing regulation to ensure taxi drivers use ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEV) and introducing more electric charge points in the town centre for electric vehicles.

The council is hoping to lead by example by equipping parking enforcement officers with electric cars and bikes and providing electric pool cars for council staff.

In July, SBC teamed up with Thames Valley Buses to trial a full electric bus service along the Green Line 703 route.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson told the Express that Slough has the fourth greatest number of electric vehicle registrations in the country and contains half of Berkshire’s electric charging points.

He said that part of the strategy will involve making sure developers include new electric charging points on new sites rather than retrofitting them.

“This is all going to happen anyway, we want to be at the front of the queue and ahead of the curve.”

He said the council is hoping to put on a demonstration to allow taxi drivers to try out electric cars.

Having test driven one of the council’s new Nissan Leafs, Cllr Anderson said: “People think they might be a bit slow. Oh no, they’re very quick beasts electric cars.

“You don’t lose out anything having electric over petrol or diesel except the bill.”

He said while there are fewer electric vehicles in the second hand market, making them pricey for many motorists, the government does provide grants to people who buy them and their overall running costs are cheaper.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/pests-pollution-and-food-hygiene/low-emission-strategy-2018-2025.aspx to see the strategy, which will be voted on by full council at the end of this month.