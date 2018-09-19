Three attempted abductions in Slough believed to be linked

Three attempted abductions in Slough which police officers believe are linked have taken place this month.

The first incident took place near the shops in Knolton Way at about 8.20am on Tuesday, September 11.

A man in a black car approached a 12-year-old girl and tried to engage her in conversation before asking her to get in his car.

She refused and the man drove away.

The second incident took place on Monday, at 8.20am in Aylesworth Avenue, which again, involved a man in a black car approaching a 12-year-old girl who refused to get in his car before the driver left the scene.

The third incident took place again on Aylesworth Avenue at 7.50pm yesterday (Tuesday).

An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man in a black car who told her that he had been asked to give her a lift home and asked her to get in his car.

She refused and walked away from the man.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between about 30 to 50, with dark hair and may have a beard or stubble.

The black car he was driving is believed to be a Nissan.

During the third incident he was wearing a short sleeved Nike top with black tracksuit bottoms.

Local Area Policing Commander for Slough Superintendent Sarah Grahame said: “I understand that these three incidents will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is underway.

“I would advise parents that their children should always walk home with friends or an adult, and that they should never accept a lift from anyone they don’t know.”

She added that the force is working with partner agencies and schools to keep them up to date.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 43180286251 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.