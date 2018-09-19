Cyclists take on 24 mile journey for Slough Foodbank

Cyclists set off on a 24 mile ride on Sunday and raised about £1,000 for Slough Foodbank.

The annual Ride For Food saw almost 20 cyclists travelling from Slough Town Square to Windsor Great Park, Datchet, Eton and the Jubilee River before finishing at the Dorney Court Cafe.

Slough Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “It’s about raising funds first and foremost but it’s a fun way to do it. It’s part of our history.

“It’s also advertising that we exist, if anybody doesn’t already know.”

Cyclists stopped off for lunch and drinks along the way and soaked up the sun.

Sue said there was a wide age range on the day, with riders as young as nine.

She hopes that getting more young people involved might help spread awareness of poverty in Britain and foster more charitable mindsets.

Visit www.slough.foodbank.org.uk/ for more information.