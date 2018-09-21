Demonstrators protest against HSBC arms investments outside Slough branch

Protestors gathered outside HSBC’s Slough High Street branch on Saturday to take a stand against the bank’s shares in companies selling weapons to Israel which have been used on Palestinian civilians.

The demonstration, organised by the Slough Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), was one of many protests held across the country.

Campaigners say HSBC holds about £831m worth of shares in companies selling weapons to Israel and has financed billions worth of loans to arms manufacturers which have supplied equipment used against Palestinian civilians.

Slough PSC secretary Sue Sibany-King said: “The general feeling and our feeling is no matter what your politics or what side you might be on, killing innocent women and children is wrong and must be stooped.”

An HSBC spokesman said: “We strongly support the application of international human rights principles to business, but we emphatically do not take positions on political issues.”

He said since 2000, HSBC has withdrawn from the defence sector and does not provide financial services to customers who ‘solely or primarily’ manufacture or sell weapons.

He added that since 2010 the bank has not financed or invested in companies linked to cluster munitions or antipersonnel mines.