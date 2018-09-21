Manor Park residents' charity organises walk promoting healthy living

Residents walked from the Manor Park area to the Guru Maneyo Granth Gudwarah in Bath Road on Saturday as part of a charity initiative to encourage exercise and healthy lifestyles.

The community walk of about one and a half miles, starting from Manor Park Pavilion, was organised by Manor Park residents’ charity the Ujala Foundation.

Residents were joined by councillors, Thames Valley Police officers and MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

Cllr Fiza Matloob (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), who led the walk, said that about 30 residents, aged about 16 to 60, took part.

He said the purpose of the day was to encourage people to walk more often and to think twice about taking the car.

“Sometimes people think, oh I don’t have time for exercise, I can’t be bothered to go to the gym. If you can’t, then walk, even walking can be quite good.”