Pets corner: Ziggy at Battersea Old Windsor

Ziggy is an affectionate dog, who has struggled a bit with kennel life.

The six-year-old Staffie is looking for owners who have owned a dog with separation anxiety, as he can find being on his own very stressful.

Ziggy would be good for anyone looking for an affectionate, active dog. To meet him, contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.org.uk