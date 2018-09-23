Tributes paid to former Upton ward councillor

A ‘passionate’ and ‘generous’ former Upton ward councillor has died aged 88.

Yvonne Manisier (nee Crosby) MBE was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, and moved to Slough with her family in 1939 and served as a ward councillor for 16 years.

Yvonne spent the last

five-and-a-half years of her life in Foxleigh Grove Nursing Home, Holyport, where she died on Monday, September 3.

As a child Yvonne went to school at St Joseph’s in Langley Road, which later became St Bernard’s Convent.

In the 1940s she was a Sunday school teacher at St Laurence’s Church in Upton Court Road and it was around this time that she joined the Young Conservatives.

On leaving school she went to work at ICI where she met her future husband, Ken. They were married in 1953 at St Laurence’s and had two daughters, Joanna and Amanda.

They spent many weekends at Ritchings Park where Ken played cricket and later umpired. A lover of baking, Yvonne would often take her turn doing cricket teas with home-made cakes.

It was in 1977 that she was elected as Berkshire county councillor for Upton Ward – a post she held and was re-elected to for 16 years until 1993.

In 1981 Yvonne was awarded an MBE for political and public services.

In 1984 her husband Ken died after undergoing and surviving open heart surgery twice.

As well as leaving her two daughters, Yvonne also had two grandchildren Ben, 23, and Luke, 21.

Joanna said: “Mum was a very caring person who always wanted to help other people, she was generous with the time that she gave to others, always giving very honest appraisals and clear insights into situations, always giving good guidance and advice to people especially on local matters about which she was very knowledgeable.

“She had a great sense of fun and we would often laugh together.

“The family were at the heart of everything Mum did. We will miss her.”

The funeral took place on Monday, September 17 at Slough Crematorium.