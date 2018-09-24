Residents invited to join adult social care improvement group

Residents and carers who have experience of adult social care and support services are being sought after by Slough Borough Council (SBC) to join a new influential community group.

The co-production group hopes to bring residents and care professionals together as equal partners so they can discuss potential improvements on how councils and other providers deliver care services.

The group wants to hear from residents to have their say about issues that affect them in the borough.

The council also wants it to promote independence and wellbeing within our borough and for our residents.

SBC director of adults and communities and co-chair of the co-production group Alan Sinclair said: “As a council, we are always looking at new ways of improving our services.

“This includes making sure the voices of people that use our adult social care and support services are heard.

“I am immensely proud the council is committed to putting people first.

“This new way of working will strengthen our approach and I am personally backing it.

“I am looking forward to co-chairing this group and working together with people who represent our diverse and vibrant communities.”

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Councillor Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “We know the best services are created when listening to the views of the users, so we want to extend our collaboration with residents to continue to shape the services we provide.

“If you are a carer or have experience of using adult health and social care services, I would strongly encourage you to be part of the co-production group. We look forward to working with you.”

A workshop will take place on Wednesday, September 26, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Slough CVS, Church Street, for people interested in being part of the group.

Contact 01753 875594 or beinvolved@slough.gov.uk to book a place.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/coproduction for more information.