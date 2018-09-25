VIDEO: Worker tells Muslim from Slough to 'f*** off back to his own country'

A video has emerged of waste management worker telling a Muslim man to ‘f*** off back to his own country’ during a parking dispute in Slough.

The video was taken yesterday morning (Monday) by Muhammad Al-Kabi, of Sumburgh Way, during a confrontation over vehicles being blocked on the road.

The clip shows a man working for Tardis Environmental UK arguing with a woman wearing a Hijab about her having finished using jump leads to start a neighbours car.

Mr Al-Kabi, who was filming the worker’s face, was then told ‘f*** off back to your own country’, which the worker later repeats.

In response, Mr Al-Kabi laughs at the man and asks him if he is in UKIP, the BNP or the EDL.

As the row ensues, the worker then accuses Mr Al-Kabi of being a ‘paedo’ for filming him because he was ‘only 18’.

As the man gets into his lorry and reverses, the video shows him opening the window and spitting at Mr Al-Kabi.

After the dispute, Mr Al-Kabi told the Express: “He’s representing the company, he’s got a uniform and he thinks he can just talk to someone the way he wants.

“He doesn’t know me from Adam, he doesn’t know that I was born here. I was born down the road.”

While the 33-year-old initially laughed the confrontation off, he says the shock hit him after re-watching the video and says his neighbour was ‘very distressed’ after the ordeal.

Responding to the video, which was shared on social media, Tardis Environmental said: “The company’s position with regards to this driver’s actions is very clear. We will not tolerate this type of disgusting behaviour and the driver in question will be dealt with accordingly.

“Our HR team are following the relevant employment investigation protocols.

“On behalf of Tardis Environmental we apologise to the parties concerned — for this driver’s renegade actions.”

Thames Valley Police have said they are investigating an alleged racist incident.