Early 20th century art and furniture from Horlicks factory to be auctioned

Furniture created in the 1930s by designer Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson and paintings by portraitist David Jagger from Slough’s now closed Horlicks factory.

In July 2017 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced its plans to close the instantly recognisable factory in, as part of changes to the pharmaceutical firm’s UK manufacturing network.

Art and furniture lovers will have the chance to get their hands on some of work commissioned for the factory at Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers’ saleroom in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex on Tuesday, October 9.

Some of the more pricey items include a 300m wide oak refectory table bearing the Horlicks coat of arms, valued between £6,000 and £8,000 and a partners’ desk featuring Thompson’s mouse signature estimated between £4,000 to £6,000.

“It’s just a very interesting collection of furniture which has all been made by this chap,” said Sworders director John Black.

In total there are 40 lots of furniture by Thompson and 7 lots of late 1920s advertising themed paintings by Jagger.

In February, Slough Borough Council revealed proposals for 750 homes in the iconic building, which dates back to 1908.

The council stressed that it wanted to preserve its historic look by keeping its external form, the chimney to the east and key parts of the inside of the ballroom.

Calls for the site to become listed as an historic building were rejected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in May this year based on recommendations by Historic England.

Visit www.sworder.co.uk/sale-catalogues-and-previews for auction details.