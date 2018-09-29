Motorists warned to expect disruption during Slough Half Marathon

Businesses have been warned about traffic disruption ahead of the Slough Half Marathon next month.

The event returns Slough on Sunday, October 14 following an 18 year break and will run from 9am until approximately 1pm.

A letter from Slough Borough Council to business owners says that drivers should prepare for delays and disruption across the borough from 8am to 2pm.

A number of Slough’s roads will be fully closed or have restricted access during the race to keep participants safe.

Road closures will be in place between 8.30am and 1.30pm and will be re-opened as soon as runners have completed that section of the route.

Although the event takes place on a Sunday, when trade is typically limited, the council still advises businesses to change delivery times, advise staff and visitors on travel arrangements and to encourage staff to cheer on runners from the sidelines.

The letter to businesses from the council’s active communities manager Kam Bhatti said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your support of the Slough Half Marathon.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/halfmarathon for details.